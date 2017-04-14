More
Chris Kirmer is the father of a child in Billings School District 2. He says he hasn't seen or heard of "lunch shaming" going on in the district, but says the national problem allows bullying and segregates children. He says the school texts him if his children's account is "in the negative".
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillview dr.,and the dope dealers
|9 min
|God bless you
|17
|Mancini's is disgusting
|12 min
|Dick Guzinya
|36
|Huntington area cheapskates
|15 min
|Dick Guzinya
|16
|What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10)
|52 min
|Josh
|352
|Anyone ever used a spoon to dig hard poop out o...
|58 min
|Josh
|4
|Why are all the Pawn Shops in Huntington CLOSING?
|1 hr
|Josh
|22
|bryan defoe (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|Stupidbtw
|8
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC