Missing for months, 1947 wedding ring...

Missing for months, 1947 wedding ring returned to owner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KCRG

Everybody knows the deeply frustrating feeling of losing something, but when the thing you lose is what you cherish most, it hurts on a whole other level. "It was very upsetting," the Huntington, West Virginia man said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I poop on the floor again (Nov '15) 3 min Burt 78
Hey white guys, is this why? 5 min Mephistohpeles 22
Just curious where do black people work around ... 12 min blackAmerican for... 18
Baltimore Street drugs 18 min 528 Baltimore 331
Bruce France has the herp 40 min BB1H4 2
Attention Black Guys 1 hr Mephistohpeles 4
America Held Hostage Day 80 1 hr MarkJ- 13
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC