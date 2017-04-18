Mathematics student wins national research award

Jennifer Niemann, an undergraduate student in the Marshall University Department of Mathematics, has received a national research award sponsored by the American Statistical Association and the Consortium for the Advancement of Undergraduate Statistics Education . Niemann, a 23-year old statistics and economics student from Huntington, was recognized for her work on statistical modeling of environmental data with non-detects, which investigates several methods for analyzing data known to be below detection limit of a measuring device.

