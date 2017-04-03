Marshall University to host first Stu...

Marshall University to host first Student Short Film Festival

Marshall University's Film Studies program, the Honors College, and Marshall University Libraries are joining together to host Marshall's first Student Short Film Festival, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Smith Hall, Room 154 on the university's Huntington campus. Featured videos, including animated films, documentaries, narrative films and video essays, will have running times ranging from 30 seconds to 15 minutes.

Huntington, WV

