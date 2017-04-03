Marshall University to host first Student Short Film Festival
Marshall University's Film Studies program, the Honors College, and Marshall University Libraries are joining together to host Marshall's first Student Short Film Festival, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in Smith Hall, Room 154 on the university's Huntington campus. Featured videos, including animated films, documentaries, narrative films and video essays, will have running times ranging from 30 seconds to 15 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Buns being cut off at a rapid pace.
|29 min
|Wtf
|8
|Arrests at Mexico border lowest levels since 2000
|30 min
|yowza
|1
|Obama caught in a lie wiretapping Trump
|1 hr
|taps
|55
|Obamagate will Trump pardon Obama
|1 hr
|he is sinking
|2
|Has Clinton apologized for lying about debate q...
|1 hr
|Reuturd
|4
|angle and lola from 29th st
|1 hr
|pigskin
|4
|Democrats used political espionage
|1 hr
|Urine Russia
|4
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC