Marshall to host Walk for Hope April ...

Marshall to host Walk for Hope April 20 to raise awareness for campus suicide prevention

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Huntington News

Marshall University's Department of Social Work will host the Walk for Hope: Campus Suicide Prevention and Education event from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 20, on the university's Memorial Student Center plaza on the Huntington campus. Paula Rymer, a faculty member in the Master of Social Work program, said Walk for Hope originated a few years ago with a local walk she organized in eastern Kentucky to promote education and awareness in the areas of suicide and mental health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
green worms (Apr '11) 40 min Old timer 16
How in the f? 4 hr John 5
Alex Gibbs 4 hr Each other 117
14 Words 6 hr Yuck 5
Spit or Swallow 6 hr Chuck Spears 19
Governor makes med marijuana legal 6 hr Chuck Spears 4
Alex Jones 6 hr Chuck Spears 10
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC