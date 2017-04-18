Marshall to host Walk for Hope April 20 to raise awareness for campus suicide prevention

Marshall University's Department of Social Work will host the Walk for Hope: Campus Suicide Prevention and Education event from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 20, on the university's Memorial Student Center plaza on the Huntington campus. Paula Rymer, a faculty member in the Master of Social Work program, said Walk for Hope originated a few years ago with a local walk she organized in eastern Kentucky to promote education and awareness in the areas of suicide and mental health.

