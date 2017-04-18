Marshall to host Walk for Hope April 20 to raise awareness for campus suicide prevention
Marshall University's Department of Social Work will host the Walk for Hope: Campus Suicide Prevention and Education event from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 20, on the university's Memorial Student Center plaza on the Huntington campus. Paula Rymer, a faculty member in the Master of Social Work program, said Walk for Hope originated a few years ago with a local walk she organized in eastern Kentucky to promote education and awareness in the areas of suicide and mental health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|green worms (Apr '11)
|40 min
|Old timer
|16
|How in the f?
|4 hr
|John
|5
|Alex Gibbs
|4 hr
|Each other
|117
|14 Words
|6 hr
|Yuck
|5
|Spit or Swallow
|6 hr
|Chuck Spears
|19
|Governor makes med marijuana legal
|6 hr
|Chuck Spears
|4
|Alex Jones
|6 hr
|Chuck Spears
|10
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC