Marshall to host 3rd annual Sustainability Fair at Wild Ramp May 20
Marshall University's Sustainability Department will host the 3rd annual Huntington Sustainability Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at the Wild Ramp and Charles Holley Gazebo in Huntington's Central City. The event is free and open to the public.
