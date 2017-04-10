Marshall strengthens intercultural di...

Marshall strengthens intercultural diversity with 2017 World Fusion Celebration

The Marshall University Office of Intercultural Affairs will host the 2nd annual World Fusion Celebration Wednesday, April 12, at the university's Huntington campus. This event will bring students together who come from different lifestyles, cultures, nations and religions, according to Maurice Cooley, associate vice president for intercultural affairs at Marshall.

