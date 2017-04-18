Marshall President Praises Compelling Revitalization Plan & Best Community Win
Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this morning released the following statement regarding Huntington winning the grand prize in the America's Best Communities competition: "On behalf of the Marshall University family, congratulations to the City of Huntington and Mayor Steve Williams for the outstanding news last night that our city won first place and $3 million in the America's Best Communities competition. "It has been thrilling to watch the entire Huntington community be united and energized throughout the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley cullum
|32 min
|Ally
|1
|Ok girls...I need a new place to get my nails d... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|peggy
|19
|cars r us
|1 hr
|CarsRNotSafe
|13
|Taco Bell by Walmart
|1 hr
|John
|1
|Marriage
|1 hr
|toothache
|5
|Sh!t sandwich
|2 hr
|Burt
|5
|Alex Gibbs
|3 hr
|curious
|132
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC