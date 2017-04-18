Marshall President Praises Compelling Revitalization Plan & Best Community Win

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert this morning released the following statement regarding Huntington winning the grand prize in the America's Best Communities competition: "On behalf of the Marshall University family, congratulations to the City of Huntington and Mayor Steve Williams for the outstanding news last night that our city won first place and $3 million in the America's Best Communities competition. "It has been thrilling to watch the entire Huntington community be united and energized throughout the competition.

