Marshall Choral Union and Lincoln Brass to perform free concert

Marshall University's Choral Union will be joined by the area's longest-running brass quintet, Lincoln Brass, for "Joy and Woe," a free concert on Sunday, April 30, in Smith Recital Hall on the university's Huntington campus. The performance will "explore the extremes of human emotions through music," according to Deborah Bradley, director of the MU Choral Union.

