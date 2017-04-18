Marshall Choral Union and Lincoln Brass to perform free concert
Marshall University's Choral Union will be joined by the area's longest-running brass quintet, Lincoln Brass, for "Joy and Woe," a free concert on Sunday, April 30, in Smith Recital Hall on the university's Huntington campus. The performance will "explore the extremes of human emotions through music," according to Deborah Bradley, director of the MU Choral Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillview dr.,and the dope dealers
|7 min
|Hate Addicts
|4
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|15 min
|RSM
|4,088
|Why are all the Pawn Shops in Huntington CLOSING?
|46 min
|Mike
|10
|Bill O gets the ax!
|55 min
|but
|40
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Tired
|396
|Alex Gibbs
|1 hr
|Alex
|149
|Fresh Fart Monday
|1 hr
|Monday
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC