Man Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Distribute Over 100 grams of Heroin in Huntington

A Detroit man who was among a group arrested for distributing heroin in Huntington in 2015 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Damond Idress Robinson-King, 23, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

