Man connected to rash of Huntington overdoses sentenced to more than 18 years in prison
The man who sold heroin in Huntington last year connected to more than 20 overdoses was sentenced Monday afternoon to spend more than 18 years in prison by a federal judge. Bruce Griggs, 22, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced to 220 months after an earlier guilty plea to the crime of federal distribution of heroin.
