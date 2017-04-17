Man connected to rash of Huntington o...

Man connected to rash of Huntington overdoses sentenced to more than 18 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

The man who sold heroin in Huntington last year connected to more than 20 overdoses was sentenced Monday afternoon to spend more than 18 years in prison by a federal judge. Bruce Griggs, 22, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced to 220 months after an earlier guilty plea to the crime of federal distribution of heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike thomas 5 min anonymous 12
Hospital Monopoly At Risk (Aug '15) 9 min hey 12
I poop on the floor again (Nov '15) 1 hr Poopy waters 102
America Held Hostage Day 80 1 hr competiton equals... 15
Alex Gibbs 1 hr Junkie 87
Mancini's is disgusting 1 hr Tom 17
best place to grab a drink with lunch? (Mar '12) 2 hr dr fly tator 10
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC