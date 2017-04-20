Jenkins announces $6 million in funding for southern W.Va. projects
More than $6 million in federal funds will help create jobs in manufacturing, agriculture and healthcare in southern West Virginia. "It's going to be helping hundreds of employers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore Street drugs
|20 min
|Overdose
|382
|Haley Blake
|33 min
|Huh
|2
|mike thomas
|39 min
|Lol
|31
|America Held Hostage Day 88
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|24
|Alex Gibbs
|1 hr
|Alex Gibbs
|122
|Governor makes med marijuana legal
|2 hr
|True
|8
|Zack Cremeans
|2 hr
|LMFAO
|10
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC