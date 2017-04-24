Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin conspiracy
A Huntington woman involved with others in distributing heroin in 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Tonya Lynn Thompson, 44, entered her guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
