Huntington woman pleads guilty to fed...

Huntington woman pleads guilty to federal heroin conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Huntington News

A Huntington woman involved with others in distributing heroin in 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Tonya Lynn Thompson, 44, entered her guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bryan defoe (Dec '09) 1 hr Crystal 6
Why are all the Pawn Shops in Huntington CLOSING? 2 hr one in the same 19
Nclex 2 hr me 2
What time does unemployment money show up on de... (Dec '10) 3 hr justme 351
Trump = Treason (Jul '16) 3 hr Urine Russia 234
America Held Hostage Day 93 3 hr MarkJ- 2
Alex Gibbs 3 hr Alex 154
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC