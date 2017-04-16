Huntington to compete as finalist in ...

Huntington to compete as finalist in America's Best Communities competition

West Virginia Metro

A community rally in Huntington is scheduled for Monday night. It's a send off for city officials who leave for Denver, Colorado this week to compete in the final round of the America's Best Communities competition.

Huntington, WV

