High on Hope takes aim at Mid-Ohio Va...

High on Hope takes aim at Mid-Ohio Valley's addiction crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Tim Craft, the founder of the High on Hope Ministry, spoke about his experiences as an addict and the work he has been called to do to help addicts find their way to freedom from addiction. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Tim Craft, the founder of the High on Hope Ministry, spoke about his experiences as an addict and the work he has been called to do to help addicts find their way to freedom from addiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We need more Bikini Bridges 1 min It is warm in here 1
Hey white guys, is this why? 2 min Ohgeegee 19
America Held Hostage Day 79 2 min MarkJ- 9
Josh Day in the Pen! (Jul '15) 3 min YouDontKnowHim 13
Hot girl lawyers 17 min insert 11
Anyone know Joe Stevens from Stevens Contracting? 25 min Minnesota 2
Baltimore Street drugs 51 min Who cares 322
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC