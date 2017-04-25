Hate crime charges against former Marshall football player now a question for state Supreme Court

More than two years after a former Marshall University football player was first charged with punching two men he'd seen kissing on a Huntington sidewalk, the state Supreme Court is taking up the question of whether Steward Butler can be charged with a hate crime under West Virginia law. "This is a violation of civil rights because of sex and the state should have been allowed to take this to a jury," said Lauren Plymale, Cabell County assistant prosecuting attorney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.