Get Uncorked! A Food and Wine Festival to Benefit the Marshall Artists Series

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Uncorked! Fundraiser : A food and wine festival that benefits a great cause - the Marshall Artists Series! Uncorked! will be held Saturday, April 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frederick Building. The Marshall Artists Series will be providing the tri-state area with this can't-miss event by giving you the chance to experience some of life's many pleasures.

