Fruth Pharmacy donates to Mason Count...

Fruth Pharmacy donates to Mason County Baby Pantry

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Fruth Pharmacy in Point Pleasant raised over $1,000 in donations for the Mason County Baby Pantry during its Annual Baby Face Event. Fruth Manager Shawn Darst credits Duncan for helping to raise awareness for the Pantry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why didn't Obama take out Syrias airfields 3 min Frog wars 8
Girls, tell us about your anal experiences (Dec '13) 4 min The Responsible N... 62
Hey white racist guys Pt. 3 10 min The Responsible N... 5
Old stores (May '12) 42 min Hmm 40
marshall area unsafe 1 hr Bob 5
Addiction is a MENTAL ILLNESS 2 hr pango 11
Baltimore Street drugs 6 hr 30th street 280
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Cabell County was issued at April 07 at 3:42AM EDT

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,113,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC