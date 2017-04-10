First Woman Fire Chief in Huntington ...

First Woman Fire Chief in Huntington Swearing In Ceremony Scheduled

Saturday Apr 8

The City of Huntington will host a swearing-in ceremony for Fire Chief Jan Rader at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located on the second floor of City Hall. The ceremony is open to the public.

