First Woman Fire Chief in Huntington Swearing In Ceremony Scheduled
The City of Huntington will host a swearing-in ceremony for Fire Chief Jan Rader at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located on the second floor of City Hall. The ceremony is open to the public.
