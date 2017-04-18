Final MUsic Monday scheduled for April 17
The final lecture of the Marshall University School of Music's MUsic Mondays spring series will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The series, titled "Music and Communication," investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener's and the composer's viewpoint.
