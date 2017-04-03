Ex-doctor sentenced for writing bogus...

Ex-doctor sentenced for writing bogus pain pill prescription

A former physician in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for writing a bogus prescription to get pain pills. Fifty-two-year-old Gregory Donald Chaney was sentenced Monday in federal court in Huntington to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

