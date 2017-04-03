Ex-doctor sentenced for writing bogus pain pill prescription
A former physician in West Virginia has been sentenced to six months in federal prison for writing a bogus prescription to get pain pills. Fifty-two-year-old Gregory Donald Chaney was sentenced Monday in federal court in Huntington to obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|facebook now hits #1reason for divorce!!!!
|6 min
|Let me guess
|13
|Baltimore Street drugs
|8 min
|701 30th street
|271
|Addiction is a MENTAL ILLNESS
|13 min
|dri
|3
|America Held Hostage Day 73
|14 min
|MarkJ-
|3
|HPD Overtime
|1 hr
|State Police
|4
|West Virginia Medical Examiners
|1 hr
|State Police
|2
|Women in Democrat Warren's office make less tha...
|1 hr
|woah nelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC