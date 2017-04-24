Economic development expert to lead c...

Economic development expert to lead community discussion

Marshall University next month will bring economic development expert Malcolm "Mack" Portera to its Huntington campus for a program about linking community resources with higher education to expand economic activity. The free program will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington.

