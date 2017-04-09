Driver, passenger in Wayne County wre...

Driver, passenger in Wayne County wreck likely impaired by heroin

A car accident Friday in Huntington was likely the result of someone under the influence of heroin, according to the Huntington Police Department. The multi-vehicle accident happened Friday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 around the mile 6 marker near Huntington.

