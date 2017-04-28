Driver involved in Interstate 64 wrec...

Driver involved in Interstate 64 wreck dies

A man whose car fell more than 80 feet off an Interstate 64 bridge earlier this month passed away Friday, according to his family. Simmons was involved in a five-vehicle accident on April 7 near the mile 6 marker in Huntington.

