Driver involved in Interstate 64 wreck dies
A man whose car fell more than 80 feet off an Interstate 64 bridge earlier this month passed away Friday, according to his family. Simmons was involved in a five-vehicle accident on April 7 near the mile 6 marker in Huntington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for Chris Beasley
|2 min
|Moon runner
|3
|William Alex Gibbs
|41 min
|Friend of families
|25
|America Held Hostage Day 96
|45 min
|MarkJ-
|8
|O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings
|50 min
|MarkJ-
|41
|Baltimore Street drugs
|57 min
|Lola Rakes
|443
|Well, the 1st is on Monday, which means
|1 hr
|Ajh
|8
|Melissa Missy Roberts
|1 hr
|Really
|23
|Any older women been with a younger man? (Feb '12)
|14 hr
|Cabbage
|184
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC