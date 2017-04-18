Derby Hat Luncheon sponsored by Ebene...

Derby Hat Luncheon sponsored by Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. is sponsoring the Fourth Annual Derby Hat Luncheon -The event is scheduled for April 29, 2017, from 11 to 2 p.m. on the third floor Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth Street Plaza, Huntington WV. The Women's Health event, seeks to educate women about the importance of Women's health and early detection of breast cancer, cervical, ovarian and other health concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you like to eat green boogers 4 min Irresponsible Negros 3
Kia Vehicles in Huntington w.va 25 min lying Larry 38
mike thomas 25 min informant 33
Fresh Farts & Recovery Houses 33 min Doennie 1
Fresh Fart Sunday 35 min Sunday 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 45 min Well 4,074
Robin Lee Nolan List of Accomplishments 6 hr NICOLE 1
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,499,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC