Derby Hat Luncheon sponsored by Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc.

Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc. is sponsoring the Fourth Annual Derby Hat Luncheon -The event is scheduled for April 29, 2017, from 11 to 2 p.m. on the third floor Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth Street Plaza, Huntington WV. The Women's Health event, seeks to educate women about the importance of Women's health and early detection of breast cancer, cervical, ovarian and other health concerns.

