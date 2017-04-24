Cutting the Budget Gradually
You haven't heard a great deal of wailing and gnashing of teeth from the folks who run scores of fairs and festivals throughout West Virginia during the past few years, have you? Ditto for the Public Broadcasting crowd and the fine arts folks. But all of them - and we're talking thousands of people directly involved in the activities - have suffered cuts in state funding during the past couple of years.
