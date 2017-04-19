Criminal charges following Route 2 de...

Criminal charges following Route 2 deadly crash

A deadly crash in February on state Route 2 in Cabell County has resulted in DUI with death charges against the driver. Clinton Lee Walker, 35, of Huntington, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday night following his release from the hospital.

