Criminal charges following Route 2 deadly crash
A deadly crash in February on state Route 2 in Cabell County has resulted in DUI with death charges against the driver. Clinton Lee Walker, 35, of Huntington, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday night following his release from the hospital.
