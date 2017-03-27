Classmates Sought for 50th Reunion

Classmates Sought for 50th Reunion

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Huntington News

The Huntington High School Class of 1967 50th Reunion Committee is seeking emails, phone numbers, addresses, or other contact information of former classmates. The milestone reunion is planned for September 8-10, 2017 in Huntington, WV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump has 4 years to sink Obamacare 17 min ute 58
white women chasing black men 45 min Massa 9
Best farts day 1 hr Down 4
America Held Hostage Day 67 1 hr Liberal fake news 13
Obama deputy chief accidentally admits they wer... 1 hr Skull full of mush 5
Vidmax dot com for all the latest liberal lies ... 1 hr Skull full of mush 1
Drug addiction is a sickness 4 hr wisen up 10
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 279,969,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC