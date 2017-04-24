Casto to speak at Library lunch

The Friends of the Cabell County Library will host its 2017 Membership Luncheon at the library's main branch, 455 9th St., Huntington, at noon Thursday, May 4. The speaker at this year's luncheon will be James E. Casto, the retired associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch, a long-time member of the Friends of the Library. The author of a number of books on local and regional history, Casto currently is working on a book relating the history of the Cabell County Library.

