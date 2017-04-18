Bookstore to host signing for Huntington author Carter Seaton
The Marshall University Bookstore will host local author Carter Seaton for signings of her recent book titled The Rebel in the Red Jeep: Ken Hechler's Life in West Virginia Politics. The event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the university's bookstore, located in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
Huntington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should I dump my gf?
|25 min
|The iresponsible ...
|6
|Baltimore Street drugs
|39 min
|Break in
|384
|Spit or Swallow
|48 min
|Stranger2017
|23
|Alex Gibbs
|53 min
|Shame
|126
|Looking for some
|56 min
|Stranger2017
|1
|Alex Jones
|58 min
|MarkJ-
|13
|what ever happened to Jon Blaylock? (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|15
Find what you want!
Search Huntington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC