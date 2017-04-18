Bookstore to host signing for Hunting...

Bookstore to host signing for Huntington author Carter Seaton

21 hrs ago

The Marshall University Bookstore will host local author Carter Seaton for signings of her recent book titled The Rebel in the Red Jeep: Ken Hechler's Life in West Virginia Politics. The event will take place Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the university's bookstore, located in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

