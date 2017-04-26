Bookstore News: April 26, 2017
NYU Bookstore changing management; Follett sued for unpaid overtime; How to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day around the country; plans for Authors for Indies Day in Canada; and more. NYU Bookstore To Be Leased to Follett: The university is negotiating moving management of its bookstore to the education services company could reduce course materials by as much as 50%, but unionized bookstore employees object.
