Board of Governors Gives Positive Evaluation to MU President Jerome Gilbert
Marshall University Board of Governors Chairman Wyatt Scaggs today released this statement following the board's positive annual performance evaluation of President Jerome A. Gilbert at a meeting today on the university's Huntington campus: "It was an excellent evaluation. The board is in full support of Dr. Gilbert and feels he is doing an exemplary job," said Scaggs.
