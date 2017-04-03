Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour announces lineup for April 5

Organizers have announced the lineup of films that will be shown by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour when it comes to Huntington at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. 1. Danny MacAskill's Wee Day Out 2. Ace and the Desert Dog 3. Ruin and Rose 4. For The Love 5. Packing It Out: Cleaning America's Wild 6. Young Guns 7. Metronomic 8. Poumaka 9. DreamRide 10. Northbound 11. The Super Salmon The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world.

