Award winners, retirees to be recognized in general faculty meeting

Awards of distinction will be presented and retiring faculty recognized during Marshall University's spring general faculty meeting Monday, April 24, in the Don Morris Room in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. The meeting begins at 2 p.m. and will include remarks from Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert and Faculty Senate Chair Dr. Paige Muellerleile.

