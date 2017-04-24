Asbestos removal bids open for former...

Asbestos removal bids open for former Burch High -

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The Delbarton Town Council approved a motion to open the bidding process to companies interested in removing asbestos in the Old Delbarton High School, bringing Delbarton one step closer to ridding the town of a long standing eyesore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poop 1 min Mike 13
O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings 3 min Phantom 20
El Camino on Monroe Ave 3 min Mike 2
A contractor who got my parents Mon 5 min Construction guru 17
Why are all the Pawn Shops in Huntington CLOSING? 15 min Brutis 36
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 25 min DiamondsWild 4,091
Mancini's is disgusting 43 min Brutis 42
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,585,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC