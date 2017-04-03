Art Benefit for Branches at Club

Art Benefit for Branches at Club

The Press Club Presents Paint the Town Red: A Feminine Product Donation Drive, Art Reception and Floor Show to Benefit Branches and Sojourner's. The Press Club Panini and Pizza Pub announces their latest community event, an art reception and performance on Friday, April 7, with an along-side donation drive to benefit women of Charleston and Huntington shelters.

