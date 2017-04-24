Arbor Day Celebration Friday April 30
Each class of students from Southside Elementary School will plant a tree along 9th Avenue between 1st and 4th streets. Mayor Steve Williams will join the celebration at 1:30 p.m. to accept the Tree City USA flag from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
