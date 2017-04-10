America's Greatest Community's Sendoff Monday; Manchin,...
Huntington holds a "Rally for America's Best" Monday, April 17 @ 6 p.m. at Pullman Square after which Mayor Steve Williams , Mary Witten Wiseman, president of Foundation for the Tri-State Community; Margaret Mary Layne, former Huntington city manager and former director of the Huntington Museum of Art; and others, fly Tuesday to Denver to present the revitalization plan to a panel of judges. Winners will be announced Wednesday , April 19. First place carries a prize of three million dollars, second place wins two million , and third goes home with one million dollars.
