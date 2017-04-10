America's Greatest Community's Sendof...

America's Greatest Community's Sendoff Monday; Manchin,...

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Huntington holds a "Rally for America's Best" Monday, April 17 @ 6 p.m. at Pullman Square after which Mayor Steve Williams , Mary Witten Wiseman, president of Foundation for the Tri-State Community; Margaret Mary Layne, former Huntington city manager and former director of the Huntington Museum of Art; and others, fly Tuesday to Denver to present the revitalization plan to a panel of judges. Winners will be announced Wednesday , April 19. First place carries a prize of three million dollars, second place wins two million , and third goes home with one million dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2900 block 4 1/2 alley drug dealing 2 min Baltimore queer 4
Where's your favorite place to steal from? 10 min Baltimore Doper 3
Baltimore Street drugs 12 min Baltimore Doper 332
Dr. Thomas c. Rushton...cabell hunt hosp. has t... (Aug '13) 15 min SMMC RN 32
male 54 and newly single 31 min Bobby Denny 2
Nicole johnson 34 min Lolz 16
Church Police? 34 min Cletus Rucker 3
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,357 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC