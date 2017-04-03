America Declares a New Drug War

America Declares a New Drug War

With their taskforce dedicated to tackling the American opioid epidemic, President Trump and Chris Christie are finally tackling a problem that lawmakers have been ignoring for years. Even with the president's knack for hyperbole, he in no way exaggerated when he said at a White House roundtable that "this is a total epidemic and I think it's probably, almost un-talked about compared to the severity that we're witnessing."

