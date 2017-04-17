After 1 year of program, no reports o...

After 1 year of program, no reports of naloxone administered in Cabell County Schools

School nurses in Cabell County have carried the drug naloxone for one year, but Superintendent Bill Smith says, fortunately, the drug has not been administered to anyone in the school system. "We have not had the horror of having a child succumb to an overdose in the schools and that to me is good, but we just need to be prepared," Smith told MetroNews.

