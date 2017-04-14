14th Annual Empty Bowls to take place...

14th Annual Empty Bowls to take place Friday, April 28

Following months of preparation, Marshall University's 14th annual Empty Bowls will begin when the doors of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington open at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28. A regional favorite, the partnership of art and goodwill exists to feed Tri-State families in need through donations to Facing Hunger Foodbank. Marshall students and volunteers with Huntington Museum of Art and across the region throw, fire and glaze ceramic bowls to be purchased at the four-hour event.

