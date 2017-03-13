Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Huntington
A woman has been robbed at gunpoint at Coach's Inn in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue . The robbery occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18. According to reports he demanded "everything she had" and took about $180.
