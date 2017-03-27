West Virginia Strawberry Festival Cro...

West Virginia Strawberry Festival Crowns Royalty

Sunday Mar 26

The 2017 Festival is scheduled for May 13-21 in Buckhannon The Inter-Mountain photos by Kristi Groves West Virginia Strawberry Festival Queen-elect Lexi Webb, of Bridgeport, left, poses with Teen Queen-elect Sydni Smith, of Huntington, right, and Strawberry King-elect Joseph Robinson following Saturday's pageant at the West Virginia Law Center for ... (more)

