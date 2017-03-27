Visionary Leader'

Visionary Leader'

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: The Inter-Mountain

As the 15th president of Davis & Elkins College, Chris A. Wood shared his goals for improving all facets of the historic liberal arts school during his inauguration ceremony Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Educated white people being outbred by trash (Mar '13) 2 hr vivapoo 43
hpv cancer risk in menopause 2 hr The More You Know 32
You now have no rights to be informed of being ... 2 hr The More You Know 5
West Virginia Budget Deficit 3 hr The More You Know 1
Hospital Racketeering (Jan '15) 3 hr The More You Know 181
mixed girl at southern xposure 3 hr Thot 6
Trump has 4 years to sink Obamacare 3 hr Skull full of mush 18
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC