Two heroin dealers plead guilty to fe...

Two heroin dealers plead guilty to federal drug crimes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

Two drug dealers pleaded guilty to federal heroin crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Romeo Devon Marbury, 29, of Detroit, entered his guilty plea to distribution of heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cutie that works at Shoneys 2 hr Jedi 34
Overdoses 3 hr right on 38
Baltimore Street drugs 4 hr Lola rakes 106
My boss fired me today 4 hr Tbot 9
Name something Conservatives have done for this... (Oct '13) 5 hr Get real 102
Samantha Bee sorry for mocking cancer patient's... 5 hr -zaphod- 37
for blacks.most important civil rights case in... 5 hr protect from trump 276
medicaid GONE! 6 hr Gomer 81
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Egypt
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC