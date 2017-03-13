Two heroin dealers plead guilty to federal drug crimes
Two drug dealers pleaded guilty to federal heroin crimes, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Romeo Devon Marbury, 29, of Detroit, entered his guilty plea to distribution of heroin.
