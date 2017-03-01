Talented Fifth Grade Innovators Meet ...

Talented Fifth Grade Innovators Meet with Huntinton Mayor Williams

The City of Huntington had the pleasure of hosting the Appalachiavators and their teacher, Meghan Salter, at City Hall and at the Huntington Police Department. The Appalachiavators - or Appalachian Innovators - are a group of gifted 5th grade students from different public schools in eastern Cabell County who are showing the world that innovation and ingenuity are alive and well in our region.

