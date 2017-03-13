OVEC Holding Informational Meeting

OVEC Holding Informational Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Huntington News

Their publication, Renew West Virginia , examines the health and pollution impacts of the fracking boom in other areas of West Virginia, and details fracking-related projects proposed for the greater Huntington area will be available at the meeting. The paper explores the nationwide growth of renewable energy and related jobs, with a focus on the renewable energy efforts underway in Cabell and Wayne counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baltimore Street drugs 40 min Dovels 116
special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i... 1 hr That guy 84
Heroin 1 hr Zoom 1
Overdoses 1 hr Maury Salvino 46
Day without woman nobody missed them 1 hr Dharma 11
housing question 1 hr Darn 9
how's trump working out for you now? 1 hr casper 8
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC