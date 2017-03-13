OVEC Holding Informational Meeting
Their publication, Renew West Virginia , examines the health and pollution impacts of the fracking boom in other areas of West Virginia, and details fracking-related projects proposed for the greater Huntington area will be available at the meeting. The paper explores the nationwide growth of renewable energy and related jobs, with a focus on the renewable energy efforts underway in Cabell and Wayne counties.
