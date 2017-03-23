Miller Named Vice President of Bank
Ohio Valley Bank Chairman Jeffrey E. Smith recently announced the promotion of Jay D. Miller to Vice President, Business Development Officer of Ohio Valley Bank. Miller will continue serving customers from the Bank's offices in the Huntington area.
