Miller Named Vice President of Bank

Thursday Mar 23

Ohio Valley Bank Chairman Jeffrey E. Smith recently announced the promotion of Jay D. Miller to Vice President, Business Development Officer of Ohio Valley Bank. Miller will continue serving customers from the Bank's offices in the Huntington area.

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,592

