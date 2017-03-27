Marshall to host celebration for Nati...

Marshall to host celebration for National Biomechanics Day April 6

Marshall University's School of Kinesiology will host a daylong celebration for National Biomechanics Day on Thursday, April 6, on the university's Huntington campus. Established in 2016, National Biomechanics Day originated in the United States, but has expanded to include biomechanics professionals in the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand in 2017.

