Huntington Relies on Volunteers During Two Fires Sunday Evening
The City of Huntington faced a depletion of Huntington Fire Department resources Sunday, March 19, after receiving two nearly simultaneous structure fire dispatches. Cabell 911 post a fire in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue with Engine 2 dispatched about 9:11 p.m. Then, at 9:19 p.m. , they received a working structure fire dispatch to the 3300 block of Third Avenue.
