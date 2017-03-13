Huntington Relies on Volunteers Durin...

Huntington Relies on Volunteers During Two Fires Sunday Evening

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Huntington News

The City of Huntington faced a depletion of Huntington Fire Department resources Sunday, March 19, after receiving two nearly simultaneous structure fire dispatches. Cabell 911 post a fire in the 2400 block of Collis Avenue with Engine 2 dispatched about 9:11 p.m. Then, at 9:19 p.m. , they received a working structure fire dispatch to the 3300 block of Third Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black joke 20 min Goochen Mendoza 1
The reason Huntington WV is an economic failure 1 hr Barry 5
Rusty Cremeans 1 hr Barry 8
Yellow cab in huntington (Apr '11) 2 hr HereNow 59
Huntington City Mission (WOW) (Sep '10) 2 hr HereNow 56
melissia Doss 2 hr Nobody cares 2
hpv cancer risk in menopause 3 hr The More You Know 22
spring valley fight 6 hr Really 27
See all Huntington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntington Forum Now

Huntington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Huntington, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC